Putting the 'forest' in the Peak Forest Canal

A query about the origin of the Peak Forest Canal’s name leads on to an interesting story of early railways, and to some remnants of them that you can still explore today. Martin Ludgate explains...

Peak District connections - Credit: Archant

If you've cruised the Peak Forest Canal or maybe read our cruise guide you might be forgiven for wondering how the canal got its name. Yes, the ‘Peak’ bit is accounted for by the canal reaching up from east of Manchester to the fringes of the Peak District, but what about the ‘Forest’ bit?

In fact its name is a clue to the fact that the canal was originally planned to extend further into the hills of the Peak District; in the event it did serve this area (indeed it depended on it for its lifeblood) - but not directly by canal.

Bugsworth Basin showing stone sleeper blocks - Credit: Martin Ludgate

Look at the Ordnance Survey map and you’ll see that there is actually a small village called Peak Forest about eight miles south east of the canal’s south eastern terminus at Bugsworth Basin. The village, in turn, is thought to have taken its name from the Forest of High Peak, a former mediaeval royal hunting reserve covering much of north west Derbyshire.

But by the time of the canal-building era, the area to the west of the village of Peak Forest, in particular around Dove Holes, was being developed as a limestone quarrying area, the stone being used for building as well as being burned in limekilns to produce lime for use in agriculture (to improve some acidic soils), construction (as a main constituent of mortar in the days before cement) and ironworks (to remove impurities from the iron in the furnace).

The potential lime trade from this area to Manchester was the reason for constructing the canal - and hence its name, although it was never planned that it would actually reach the Peak Forest area. That’s because building the canal all the way to the quarries wasn’t really an option, as it would have needed to reach an altitude of over 1,100ft above sea level. That’s almost 400ft higher our highest canal ever built, the Huddersfield Narrow Canal, and would have required perhaps another 50 locks of climbing from today’s Peak Forest Canal summit, not to mention the difficulty in providing water supplies especially in a limestone area.

Model of Bugsworth - Credit: Martin Ludgate

The Peak Forest Tramway

To cope with this steep climb, instead of trying to build a canal all the way to the Peak Forest and Dove Holes area, the canal was planned to reach only as far as Chapel Milton. A four-mile tramway carrying horse-drawn goods wagons would then continue from there to Dove Holes.

Even getting the canal to Chapel Milton would have required another 150ft or so of climbing (perhaps another 15 locks) from the Marple - Whaley Bridge level. But within a year of the Act of Parliament for the canal being passed, the plans had changed. As built, the canal only extended as far as Bugsworth Basin, where the Peak Forest Tramway began, running for a distance of around six miles from there to Dove Holes.

Note that we’re using word ‘tramway’ in a different sense to its modern use: in this era it meant an early horse-drawn mineral railway. As local concerns with no need for standardisation across the country, they were of a variety of different gauges and types; this one being of a type favoured by the canal’s engineer Benjamin Outram (incidentally although he was a keen exponent of tramways, there is no truth in the suggestion that ‘tram’ is a contraction of his surname!)

By contrast with modern railways, where the wheels have flanges to keep them on the tracks, in this case it was the rails which were flanged (they had an L-shaped cross-section) and the wheels were plain (see the picture). The gauge was 4ft 2in, a little narrower than today’s 4ft 8½in standard, and the short 3ft rails were supported at each end by twin rows of stone ‘sleeper blocks’ rather than the later wooden sleepers. Although high summits were less of an issue for tramways than canals, the steepest part of the climb near Chapel-en-le-Frith was achieved by a rope-worked inclined plane, largely self-acting with the weight of the loaded wagons running downhill hauling empty ones uphill, overcoming a change in level of 209ft. On the rest of the route, a team of four horses could pull a train of up to 20 wagons, each carrying two and a half tons.

Rails at CHPR museum - Credit: Martin Ludgate

At the upper end the tramway split into several branches serving different quarries; at the lower end it spread into sidings connecting with the canal at Bugsworth, which rapidly developed into a major inland transhipment port with multiple arms and basins, sets of limekilns, a stone crusher and other associated buildings.

Perhaps surprisingly for such an apparently primitive (to our eyes today) system of operation, the tramway retained its original construction and horse-drawn operation lasted for over a century, the last train of wagons coming down to Bugsworth in 1922 with the line abandoned three years later.

But it hasn’t disappeared. Since the 1960s onwards the interchange basin complex at Bugsworth has been under restoration by the Bugsworth Basin Heritage Trust and its predecessors, their struggle against problems of bad ground eventually overcome, culminating in the reopening of the basins to visiting boats in 2005. To help to show how the basins functioned, there is an indoor display with a model of the basins complete with tramway lines, a replica tramway wagon has been constructed and stands on a short length of track, and surviving stone sleeper blocks have been preserved to show where the tracks ran.

There’s more to see of the tramway: the first length is now a walkway and cycleway (more suited to off-road than road bikes - the surviving stone sleeper blocks are an interesting heritage feature but not the easiest to ride over!) leading for just under two miles to just short of Chapel Milton. In fact much of the remaining route is still traceable, and although it’s on private land (and we’d advise against trespassing) there are moves to open more of it up. It includes what was until recently thought to be the world’s oldest surviving railway tunnel (an even older one has been uncovered, coincidentally on another Derbyshire canal-related route, the Butterley Gangroad which linked to the Cromford Canal), as well as the slope of the old incline, and it reaches nearly (but not quite) to the canal’s namesake, Peak Forest.

Transhipment shed at Whaley Bridge - Credit: Martin Ludgate

The Cromford & High Peak Railway

The Peak Forest Tramway wasn’t the only interesting rail connection that the Peak Forest Canal boasted. But the second one, which led off from the canal’s other southern terminus at Whaley Bridge, was a different kind of operation. The Peak Forest line, while essential to the entire purpose of the canal’s construction - to bring lime from the Peak District to Manchester area, was essentially a local operation. By contrast the Cromford & High Peak was born out of a desire to create longer-distance links between various waterways up to 25 miles apart.

Look at a map of the waterways (preferably one that shows all the disused routes as well as the navigable ones) and you’ll note various dead-ends pointing towards north Derbyshire. We’ve already described the Peak Forest Canal approaching from the north east; there’s the Sheffield & South Yorkshire Navigation approaching from the north east, the Chesterfield arriving from the east, and the Cromford coming up from the south east. And they all stop on the fringes of the Peak District - at Whaley Bridge, Sheffield, Chesterfield and Cromford respectively.

It’s not surprising canal promoters looked at the possibility of ‘closing the gap’ by connecting some of these routes together - although the high ground in between made it difficult.

Old railway bridge in Whaley Bridge - Credit: Martin Ludgate

Proposals for connecting canals across the Peak District began as early as 1789, before the Peak Forest had even been planned, with a proposal to extend the newly-authorised Cromford Canal all the way to Manchester. Nothing came of this ambitious idea, but early in the new century there was a more modest proposal to extend it to Bakewell as a first step. Again it came to nothing, but in 1810 the High Peak Junction Canal was being promoted to link the Cromford to the Peak Forest. This fell foul of inter-canal company wrangling, but the idea was picked up by the Peak Forest Canal Company, and surveys were carried out.

Engineer John Rennie’s line led east from Bugsworth to Edale, then via Hope and the Derwent Valley to Cromford: it would involve three lengthy tunnels and some 480ft of climbing and falling by locks. An alternative was considered which would have run via Buxton, the Wye Valley and Bakewell; a branch to Chesterfield was also proposed.

Meanwhile yet another scheme proposed a canal from the Cromford’s Pinxton Arm to the Chesterfield and on to the Sheffield & South Yorkshire.

Come the 1820s, and the Grand Commercial Canal was being promoted: it truly was a ‘grand’ scheme, running east from Bugsworth to Grindleford, with a branch to Sheffield, then south to the Chesterfield, then on to meet the Cromford - with almost ten miles of tunnels. And another canal was proposed from the Peak Forest at Hyde to Sheffield, following much the same route as the later Woodhead Tunnel railway line.

Whaley Bridge incline - Credit: Martin Ludgate

Finally in 1825, the only one of these connecting routes to actually be built was authorised, but not as a canal. An early railway would be built to connect to the Peak Forest Canal at Whaley Bridge, running west of Buxton (where it reached a summit 1266ft above sea level - well beyond what would have been practicable for a canal) and south of Bakewell, and linking to the Cromford Canal just south of Cromford. Opened in 1831, the Cromford & High Peak Railway was in some ways constructed more like a canal, with a winding route (it had the sharpest bend on any railway line in the country), long level sections with inclined planes (nine altogether) in between to overcome changes in level, and horse haulage. On the other hand unlike the Peak Forest Tramway it did use standard gauge track and conventional flanged railway wheels, but running on early ‘fish belly’ type short rails (see picture), later replaced by more conventional railway track.

In 1841 steam locomotives replaced horses; later the northern section was largely abandoned (apart from a short length at Whaley Bridge for local traffic) in 1892; some of the central part of the line was incorporated into later railway lines. But a sizeable length at the Cromford end, including several working inclined planes, survived well into the 20th Century carrying freight as one of the more unusual lines of the national railway network. Most of it lasted right up to 1967, long after the canals which it connected had lost their trade.

CHPR museum and foot of first incline - Credit: Martin Ludgate

After closure, much of it was turned into the High Peak Trail walking route. At the Cromford end, a museum on the bank of the canal preserves the railway’s workshop with a short length of track at the foot of the first incline, and tells the story of this interesting railway, while a couple of miles up the line the Middleton Top Incline engine house has been restored. And at the north end in Whaley Bridge the interchange building, where the Peak Forest’s boats once swapped cargoes with railway wagons, now has a new life as a community space and craft centre and centrepiece for the basin area. Nearby you can find the bridge that carried the line over the River Goyt (still with rails) at the start of its journey to distant Cromford, and walk the course of the first inclined plane beyond.