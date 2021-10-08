Halloween on the canal: spooky 2021 events for boaters

Published: 5:55 PM October 8, 2021

Spooky Halloween-themed cruises, crafts, activities and more for adults and kids, all with a canal theme to help you celebrate Halloween 2021 on the waterways

Halloween canal cruise and crafts, West Midlands

What: These family-friendly Halloween-themed boat trips with Dudley Canal Trust take you on a spooky ride through the tunnels. There will also be Halloween themed crafts including pumpkin painting and autumn leaf bunting. This event is designed for kids!

When: 24-26 October 2021

Where: Dudley Canal and River Trust, West Midlands

Cost: £3 per child (adults and under 1s go free)

Adult ghost walk with Flecky Bennett, Manchester

What: Strictly adults only ghostly tour with Flecky Bennett – Manchester's ghost walker extraordinaire! The walk takes you around the City Centre areas of Campfield, Castlefield and along the canal, with its haunted past and present. You will listen to stories about the first cases of Cholera, the ghost of the headless knight, the ill-fated launch of the ship "The Emma", and the shocking stories of its many victims, including the ghost of the little girl who roams the canal... plus many more!

When: 31 October 2021

Where: Lock 91, 9 Century Street, Manchester

Cost: £15.68

Halloween-themed cruises with Georgies Canal Cruises, Staffordshire

What: Spooky Halloween-themed cruises along the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal. The children’s cruise features spooky treats with afternoon tea, and children can build their very own Halloween bear and complete the Halloween activity pack. There is also an adults’ Halloween-themed afternoon tea cruise (with fully stocked bar!) and a Halloween special fish and chop cruise which includes a spooky-themed dessert.

Where: Park Gate Lock, Teddesley Road, Staffordshire.

When: Kids afternoon tea cruise, October 28 and 29 2021 at 2.30pm; Fish and chip cruise, October 30 2021 at 6pm; Adult’s afternoon tea cruise, October 31 2021 at 2.30pm

Cost: Kids afternoon tea cruise, Adults £20.00 and Children £22.00; Fish and chip cruise, £26.00 per person; Adult’s afternoon tea cruise, £27.50 per person

Halloween paddle boarding, Northampton

What: If you enjoy paddle boarding from your canal, this one is for you! A fancy dress, Halloween-themed mass paddle board event on the Northampton Canal. Board lights are essential. No one on the water without LEASH or PFD, and everyone responsible for themselves. Online booking essential.

Where: The Canal, Bugbrooke, Northampton

When: 31 October 2021 at 7pm

Cost: Free

Pick your own pumpkin at Canalside Farm, Staffordshire

What: Pick your own pumpkins at the beautiful Canalside Farm, which sits alongside the Trent and Mersey Canal at Great Haywood. There are two options – daytime or late night. New for this year will be a UV Maze, Farmer Chris's Spooky Tractor and a Halloween face painter! Your ticket will gain you entry into the Pumpkin Patch, plus all of the attractions on the day. Pumpkins are charged by weight at the end (additional charge for face painting). For late night picking, bring wellies and a torch.

Where: Canalside Farm, Mill Lane, Great Haywood, Staffordshire

When: Day time, October 9 until October 30 2021; Late night, October 15 and 22 2021

Cost: Pumpkins charged by weight

Bat spotting walks and fun activities for kids, Chichester

What: If you’re brave enough to venture along the towpath after dark, there are lots of bats to be seen! For the children, the wonderful volunteers are putting on some fun activities for kids in the Heritage Centre at the Canal Basin.

Where: Chichester Canal Heritage Centre at the Canal Basin

When: Kids activities on October 27 2021 between 10am and 3pm

Cost: Free

Halloween boat trip, West Sussex

What: A 50-minute Halloween boat trip from Loxwood to Devil's Hole Lock on the Wey and Arun Canal, with canal centre and boat decorated for Halloween. Includes refreshments and a chocolate treat!

When: October 30 2021, 12pm

Where: Canal Centre Loxwood, The wharf behind the Onslow Arms Public House, Loxwood

Cost: Adults, £9; Children, £4.50

