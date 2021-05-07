Best pubs on: the Grand Union Canal, between Birmingham & Napton

Published: 11:44 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 6:48 PM May 25, 2021

A guide to the canalside pubs you will encounter if you follow our recent cruise guide - Grand Union Canal, Birmingham to Napton

Boat Inn, Birdingbury - Credit: Archant

Unless otherwise indicated in the text, in line with the lifting of lockdown all of these pubs have already opened for outdoor sales only, and are planning to reopen fully from 17 May onwards. However, as details are likely to change especially in the current circumstances, you are advised to phone ahead to be sure.

These pubs can be found along the route laid out in our latest cruise guide - Grand Union Canal part 1, Birmingham to Napton.

Cape of Good Hope Inn, Warwickshire - Credit: Archant

Boat Inn, Catherine de Barnes.

0121 705 0474.

Canalside at Bridge 78.

Reopens 20 May under new management after refurbishment, gastropub with real ale and garden

King’s Arms, Knowle.

01564 771177.

Canalside at Bridge 70.

Family friendly pub and restaurant with real ale (including local brews) and garden

Black Boy, Knowle.

01564 772655.

By Bridge 69.

Reopens 17 May. Friendly waterside pub with open fires in winter, real ale, traditional food and canalside garden

Navigation, Kingswood.

01564 783337.

By Bridge 65.

Traditional stone-floored pub with restaurant extension serving locally-sourced food, real ale including local brews, waterside garden

Tom o’ the Wood, Rowington.

01564 782252.

By Bridge 63.

Open from 17 May. Modernised 18th century canal boatmen’s pub, with emphasis on food served in conservatory (and in rest of pub), real ale and waterside garden

Durham Ox, Shrewley Common, Shrewley.

01926 842283.

Up tunnel path from north end of tunnel, right at the road.

Reopened 2018 after refurbishment, pub and restaurant with real ale (including local brews), garden

Hatton Arms, Hatton.

01926 492427.

Follow footpath north west from Lock 43.

Large country pub with selection of independent real ales, food and garden

Cape of Good Hope, Warwick.

01926 498138.

By Cape Locks.

Famous historic canal pub with selection of real ales including local brews, food (pies a speciality) and canalside seating

Two Boats, Long Itchington.

01926 812640.

By Bridge 25.

Pub pre-dates the canal, having been converted from 18th century cottages. Restaurant food, real ale, outside seating.

Boat Inn, Birdingbury.

01926 812657.

By Bridge 21.

Gastropub with restaurant menu plus traditional bar food, real ale, garden. Look out for fine canal map around top of the bar.