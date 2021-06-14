10 of the best pubs along: Grand Union Canal, Braunston to Marsworth

Published: 7:04 AM June 14, 2021

Our guide to 10 of the best canalside pubs to visit on your journey down Grand Union canal, from Braunston to Marsworth. Read our full cruise guide to this stretch of the Grand Union Canal here!

We can confirm that all of these pubs have reopened following the relaxing of lockdown restrictions in spring 2021. However as details are still likely to change, especially in the current circumstances, you are advised to phone to be sure.

Admiral Nelson, Braunston.

01788 891900.

By Lock 3.

Well-known canal pub with range of real ale, food from locally sourced ingredients, canalside seating, Northamptonshire skittles.

New Inn pub at Buckby Wharf - Credit: Martin Ludgate

New Inn, Buckby.

01327 844747.

By top lock.

Old pub (some parts pre-date the canal) but much altered over the years, real ale, food (inc Sunday roasts), waterside garden.

Narrow Boat, Weedon.

01327 340536.

By Bridge 26.

Award winning restaurant and pub with real ale, outdoor patio and canalside garden.

Wharf, Bugbrooke.

01604 832585.

By Bridge 36.

Modern pub and restaurant with reputation for good food, real ale from local brewers, garden.

Boat, Stoke Bruerne.

01604 862428.

Above top lock.

Famous old thatched canal pub with small bar rooms and popular restaurant extension. Range of real ales, canalside seating

Barley Mow, Cosgrove.

01908 562957.

Near Bridge 65.

Old fashioned village local with open fire and low beams, real ale, food and canalside garden. Open Wed to Sun.

New Inn pub at New Bradwell - Credit: Martin Ludgate

New Inn, New Bradwell.

01908 310155.

By Bridge 72.

Friendly local with real ale, food, waterside garden and monthly folk music sessions.

Three Locks pub at Soulbury - Credit: Martin Ludgate

Three Locks, Soulbury.

01525 270214.

By the locks.

Popular pub and restaurant with selection of real ales from local breweries, outdoor seating with view of the locks

Globe, Linslade.

01525 373338.

By Bridge 111.

Popular food-oriented pub dating from before the canal was built. Real ale, canalside seating.

Grove Lock, Grove.

01525 380940.

By the lock.

Popular canalside restaurant and pub converted from extended former lock house. Real ale, waterside garden.