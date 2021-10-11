10 of the best pubs along: the Rivers Lee and Stort
- Credit: Martin Ludgate
Our insiders guide to 10 of the best canal-side pubs to be found along the Rivers Lee and Stort... check out the cruise guide here!
Crate Brewery & Pizzeria, Hackney Wick
020 8533 3331
Waterside by Hertford Union Canal junction
New bar and furnished by local people using reclaimed materials, real ale from adjacent brewery, pizzas and canalside seating
Princess of Wales, Lea Bridge
020 8533 3463
By the bridge
Large, smart pub with food (all day menu plus 'Burger Shack'), real ale and outdoor seating
Anchor and Hope, Upper Clapton
020 8806 1730
Waterside half a mile north of Lea Bridge.
Cosy little one-bar mid 19th century pub, listed as historic building, with real ale and outdoor seating
Greyhound, Enfield Lock
01992 711271
By the lock
Popular local pub with McMullen's local real ales, food (not Sun eve) and garden
Fish & Eels, Hoddesdon
01992 466073
By Bridge 55
Splendid old riverside inn with real ale, food (part of Vintage Inns chain), garden
Rye House, Rye House
01992 465151
By Bridge 58
Family friendly community pub with real ale, reasonably priced food, sports TV, garden
Old Barge, Hertford
01992 581871
By Bridge 74
Attractively situated riverside pub with good selection of real ales, contemporary food in separate restaurant area, garden
New Inn, High Street, Roydon
01279 792225
10 mins south east of Bridge 6
250 year old traditional country village pub, popular with locals, real ale, pub meals and bar snacks, large garden
Harlow Mill, Harlow
01279 843568
By Harlow Lock
Large family friendly Beefeater steak restaurant but with separate bar for those just wanting a drink. Real ale and large riverside garden
Old Bell, Bell Street Sawbridgeworth
01279 725052
10 mins west from Bridge 35, left into Knight St and right.
16th century half timbered pub under new management with range of real ale, pizzas and garden