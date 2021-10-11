News Boats Waterways Subscribe
Canal Boat > Waterways > Canal Network

10 of the best pubs along: the Rivers Lee and Stort

person

Martin Ludgate

Published: 1:50 PM October 11, 2021   
The Old Barge canalside pub at Hertford

The Old Barge at Hertford - Credit: Martin Ludgate

Our insiders guide to 10 of the best canal-side pubs to be found along the Rivers Lee and Stort... check out the cruise guide here!

Crate Brewery & Pizzeria, Hackney Wick
020 8533 3331
Waterside by Hertford Union Canal junction
New bar and furnished by local people using reclaimed materials, real ale from adjacent brewery, pizzas and canalside seating

Princess of Wales, Lea Bridge
020 8533 3463
By the bridge
Large, smart pub with food (all day menu plus 'Burger Shack'), real ale and outdoor seating

Anchor and Hope, Upper Clapton
020 8806 1730
Waterside half a mile north of Lea Bridge.
Cosy little one-bar mid 19th century pub, listed as historic building, with real ale and outdoor seating

Greyhound, Enfield Lock
01992 711271
By the lock
Popular local pub with McMullen's local real ales, food (not Sun eve) and garden

Fish & Eels, Hoddesdon
01992 466073
By Bridge 55
Splendid old riverside inn with real ale, food (part of Vintage Inns chain), garden

Rye House, Rye House
01992 465151
By Bridge 58
Family friendly community pub with real ale, reasonably priced food, sports TV, garden

Most Read

  1. 1 Narrowboat Living: Space-Saving Solutions
  2. 2 Winifred: a 1980s hire boat refit with reclaimed wood
  3. 3 Linking Lichfield: the Lichfield Canal restoration
  1. 4 4 Interior Design Ideas for Your Narrowboat
  2. 5 Moor up for a movie at Barby Moorings outdoor cinema!
  3. 6 Boat test: 'Whitsuntide No2' hybrid 52ft canal boat by Trinity Boats
  4. 7 10 of the best pubs along: the Chesterfield Canal
  5. 8 Cruise Guide | Rivers Lee and Stort
  6. 9 Stretching your narrow boat: process and advice
  7. 10 Waterways adventure: Navigating the Ribble Link

Old Barge, Hertford
01992 581871
By Bridge 74
Attractively situated riverside pub with good selection of real ales, contemporary food in separate restaurant area, garden

New Inn, High Street, Roydon
01279 792225
10 mins south east of Bridge 6
250 year old traditional country village pub, popular with locals, real ale, pub meals and bar snacks, large garden

Harlow Mill, Harlow
01279 843568
By Harlow Lock
Large family friendly Beefeater steak restaurant but with separate bar for those just wanting a drink. Real ale and large riverside garden

Old Bell, Bell Street Sawbridgeworth
01279 725052
10 mins west from Bridge 35, left into Knight St and right.
16th century half timbered pub under new management with range of real ale, pizzas and garden

Don't Miss

Grand Union Canal: former sand quarry line at Leighton Buzzard

The waterways heritage spotter: narrow gauge railway tracks

Emily Damment

person
Soulbury canal

Cruise Guide | Grand Union Canal, Part 2 | Braunston to Marsworth

Martin Ludgate

Logo Icon
House boat review - the Oyster Catcher permanent house boat

Boat test: “Oyster Catcher” the permanent house boat

Emily Damment

person
West Stockwith canal

Cruise guide | Chesterfield Canal

Martin Ludgate

person