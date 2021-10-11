10 of the best pubs along: the Rivers Lee and Stort

Published: 1:50 PM October 11, 2021

The Old Barge at Hertford - Credit: Martin Ludgate

Our insiders guide to 10 of the best canal-side pubs to be found along the Rivers Lee and Stort... check out the cruise guide here!

Crate Brewery & Pizzeria, Hackney Wick

020 8533 3331

Waterside by Hertford Union Canal junction

New bar and furnished by local people using reclaimed materials, real ale from adjacent brewery, pizzas and canalside seating

Princess of Wales, Lea Bridge

020 8533 3463

By the bridge

Large, smart pub with food (all day menu plus 'Burger Shack'), real ale and outdoor seating

Anchor and Hope, Upper Clapton

020 8806 1730

Waterside half a mile north of Lea Bridge.

Cosy little one-bar mid 19th century pub, listed as historic building, with real ale and outdoor seating

Greyhound, Enfield Lock

01992 711271

By the lock

Popular local pub with McMullen's local real ales, food (not Sun eve) and garden

Fish & Eels, Hoddesdon

01992 466073

By Bridge 55

Splendid old riverside inn with real ale, food (part of Vintage Inns chain), garden

Rye House, Rye House

01992 465151

By Bridge 58

Family friendly community pub with real ale, reasonably priced food, sports TV, garden

Old Barge, Hertford

01992 581871

By Bridge 74

Attractively situated riverside pub with good selection of real ales, contemporary food in separate restaurant area, garden

New Inn, High Street, Roydon

01279 792225

10 mins south east of Bridge 6

250 year old traditional country village pub, popular with locals, real ale, pub meals and bar snacks, large garden

Harlow Mill, Harlow

01279 843568

By Harlow Lock

Large family friendly Beefeater steak restaurant but with separate bar for those just wanting a drink. Real ale and large riverside garden

Old Bell, Bell Street Sawbridgeworth

01279 725052

10 mins west from Bridge 35, left into Knight St and right.

16th century half timbered pub under new management with range of real ale, pizzas and garden