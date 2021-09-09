10 of the best pubs along: the Chesterfield Canal
- Credit: Martin Ludgate
Our insiders guide to 10 of the best pubs to be found along the Chesterfield canal... check out the Chesterfield Canal cruise guide here and start planning your UK canal narrowboat getaway!
Waterfront Inn, West Stockwith.
01427 891223.
By the canal basin.
Friendly pub and restaurant with real ale and outside seating with view of basin
Blue Bell High Street, Gringley on the Hill.
01777 816303.
15 mins south of Bridge 75 and turn right.
Village pub and restaurant (pies a speciality) with real ale and garden
Brewers Arms, Town Street, Clayworth.
01777 816107.
5 mins north west of Bridge 67.
Welcoming 18th century village pub with real ale and locally sourced food
Boat Inn, Hayton.
01777 862980.
By Bridge 66.
Traditional country inn with local real ales, food and canalside garden
Hop Pole, Retford.
01777 586121.
By Bridge 59.
Refurbished and reopened after long closure, now a gastropub with locally sourced food, real ale and waterside terrace
Chequers Inn, Ranby.
01777 709090.
Canalside south of Bridge 51.
Village pub with local real ale, food all day, waterside terrace
Dukeries Brewery Tap, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop.
07584 305027.
10 mins south of Bridge 42 and right.
Micro brewery bar, range of real ales, music Sat. Open Tue/Fri/Sat only.
Lock Keeper, Worksop.
01909 532565.
By Lock 48.
Popular Brewers Fayre family pub with food (including children's menu), real ale and garden
Woodhouse Inn, Shireoaks Road, Rhodesia.
01909 475358.
2 mins north of Bridge 40.
Recently refurbished family run and family-friendly pub with local real ales, affordable food and garden
The Station, Kiveton Park.
01909 774677.
Across railway level crossing from Bridge 31.
Refurbished former railway hotel with real ale, reasonably priced pub food, outdoor terrace