10 of the best pubs along the: Calder & Hebble Navigation

Our insiders guide to 10 of the best waterside pubs to be found along the Calder & Hebble Navigation...

Ruddy Duck, Wakefield

01924 379079

Waterside near Wakefield Flood Lock

Family friendly pub with emphasis on food, handy for The Hepworth - and has some sculptures of its own. Real ale, garden.

Website

The Navigation, Calder Grove

01924 274361

Waterside by Waller Bridge, Broad Cut

Historic stone-built pub with real ale, food and waterside garden.

Facebook

The Leggers Inn, Dewsbury

01924 488153

At terminus of Savile Town arm

Converted from hay loft of old barge stables, with range of real ales and cider, waterside seating, food.

Website

The Ship Inn, Shepley Bridge

01924 493364

Riverside by Shepley Bridge

Family friendly Hungry Horse chain pub with real ale, affordable food, outdoor seating, children's play area.

Website

The Navigation Tavern, Mirfield

01924 492476

Waterside near Bull Bridge

Family run traditional pub with open fire, selection of real ale, lunchtime food, waterside garden, entertainment Saturday evening.

Website

Jeremy's at the Boathouse, Brighouse

01484 719819

Quirky bar and kitchen in converted boathouse building, real ale, food and bar snacks, live music every night at weekends.

Website

The Richard Oastler, Bethel Street, Brighouse

01484 401756

Wetherspoons chain pub with usual affordable food and range of real ales including local brews, in a spectacular conversion of a former Methodist church, complete with organ pipes still in situ. Garden.

Website

The Barge & Barrel, Elland

01422 254604

Waterside near Elland Bridge

Solid stone-built pub with selection of real ales (including local microbreweries), food, outside seating overlooking canal. Quiz Thursdays.

Facebook

The Watermill, Salterhebble

01422 347700

At limit of navigation on canal arm.

Modern Brewers Fayre pub restaurant with real ale and waterside seating.

Website

The Moorings, Sowerby Bridge

01422 833940

Set in one of the range of historic warehouses around the terminus basin.

Interesting setting with original fixtures and fittings. Real ale, food.

Website