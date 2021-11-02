10 of the best pubs along the: Calder & Hebble Navigation
- Credit: Martin Ludgate
Our insiders guide to 10 of the best waterside pubs to be found along the Calder & Hebble Navigation...
Ruddy Duck, Wakefield
01924 379079
Waterside near Wakefield Flood Lock
Family friendly pub with emphasis on food, handy for The Hepworth - and has some sculptures of its own. Real ale, garden.
Website
The Navigation, Calder Grove
01924 274361
Waterside by Waller Bridge, Broad Cut
Historic stone-built pub with real ale, food and waterside garden.
Facebook
The Leggers Inn, Dewsbury
01924 488153
At terminus of Savile Town arm
Converted from hay loft of old barge stables, with range of real ales and cider, waterside seating, food.
Website
The Ship Inn, Shepley Bridge
01924 493364
Riverside by Shepley Bridge
Family friendly Hungry Horse chain pub with real ale, affordable food, outdoor seating, children's play area.
Website
The Navigation Tavern, Mirfield
01924 492476
Waterside near Bull Bridge
Family run traditional pub with open fire, selection of real ale, lunchtime food, waterside garden, entertainment Saturday evening.
Website
Jeremy's at the Boathouse, Brighouse
01484 719819
Quirky bar and kitchen in converted boathouse building, real ale, food and bar snacks, live music every night at weekends.
Website
The Richard Oastler, Bethel Street, Brighouse
01484 401756
Wetherspoons chain pub with usual affordable food and range of real ales including local brews, in a spectacular conversion of a former Methodist church, complete with organ pipes still in situ. Garden.
Website
The Barge & Barrel, Elland
01422 254604
Waterside near Elland Bridge
Solid stone-built pub with selection of real ales (including local microbreweries), food, outside seating overlooking canal. Quiz Thursdays.
Facebook
The Watermill, Salterhebble
01422 347700
At limit of navigation on canal arm.
Modern Brewers Fayre pub restaurant with real ale and waterside seating.
Website
The Moorings, Sowerby Bridge
01422 833940
Set in one of the range of historic warehouses around the terminus basin.
Interesting setting with original fixtures and fittings. Real ale, food.
Website