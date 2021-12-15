Brand new boating show for 2022: BoatLife Live!

Sponsored

BoatLife Live is a brand new boating show with something for everyone, no matter what your experience level! - Credit: BoatLife Live

BoatLife Live 2022 runs from 17th-20th February at the Birmingham NEC and has something for everyone, whether you're a hobby boater or a die-hard liveaboard...

Save the date: 17th-20th February 2022!

BoatLife Live is the first boating show of the year and kicks off the season, preparing you to get back on the water in 2022. The brand-new show runs from 17-20 February at the Birmingham NEC in the heart of the midlands, and promises to be a great shop window to all things boating. From inland boats to RIBS to powerboats and paddle boards, it truly has something for everyone. Whether you're a first-timer or an experienced boater, this event is for you and the family to enjoy.

Things to do at BoatLife Live

Grab a drink at the replica traditional riverside pub and Mediterranean bar, where there will be plenty of places to meet old friends and make new ones while listening to live music and enjoying the energetic atmosphere.

Head to the Live Stage to hear talks from boating faces you know and love, and visit the Inland Zone and Virtual Reality feature to get your thrill for the day! The show is curated to give the whole family a day out, celebrate the boating lifestyle, and bring people together.

At the Inland Zone there will be a broad range of companies exhibiting everything from boats to holidays, to houseboats and equipment companies. Brands include (but are not limited to) ABC Leisure, Tingdene, Richardson’s, Aquaduct Marinas and Castle Marinas.

BoatLife Live location

NEC Birmingham is an ideal location for BoatLife Live. It is so easy to get to by car, train or plane, wherever you are in the country. The exhibition centre is clearly signposted from all motorways and just short walk from the train station. Plus, with over 16,000 car parking spaces, you'll have no issues getting parked either!

There are over 10 hotels onsite and a range of restaurants to suit all budgets. You can even make a weekend of it with the onsite shopping mall and cinema.

Check out BoatLife Live's social media pages for the latest updates, offers and competitions.

Find out more about the show here, and book tickets to secure your spot here