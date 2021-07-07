10 of the best pubs along: Grand Union Canal, Tring to the Thames
- Credit: Martin Ludgate
Our insiders guide to 10 of the best pubs to be found along your route down the Grand Union from the Tring Summit to the Thames... check out the cruise guide here!
Angler's Retreat Startops End, Marsworth
01442 822250
Just west of Bridge 132.
Cosy one-room local with local real ales, good value food, garden with aviary
Grand Junction Arms, Bulbourne
01442 823433
By Bridge 133.
Family-friendly food oriented pub - daily home made specials, steak night (Mon), curry (Sun) - with real ale and canalside garden
Rising Sun, Berkhamsted
01442 864913
By Lock 55.
Traditional canal pub with multiple small rooms. Selection of real ales and ciders, bar snacks (pies and ploughmans), lockside seating
Three Horseshoes Winkwell
01442 862585
By swingbridge.
Historic pub pre-dating the canal with real ale, canalside patio popular in good weather, food
King's Head, Hunton Bridge
01923 262307
By Bridge 162.
Traditional pub converted from row of cottages, real ale, traditional pub food (including sunday roasts), waterside garden
White Bear, Church Street Rickmansworth
01923 772381
Just south of Bridge 81.
Recently refurbished pub with reputation for home made Indian food, real ale and patio by a backwater of the River Colne
Coy Carp, Harefield
01895 821471
By Bridge 177.
Busy family-friendly food oriented pub, part of Vintage Inns, with real ale (reduction for Camra members) and waterside patio
General Eliott, Uxbridge
01895 237385
Near Bridge 186.
200 year old canal pub recently refurbished with new canalside covered seating. Real ale, food, music / entertainment at weekends
Malt Shovel, Cowley
01895 812797
By Bridge 188.
Listed 19th century pub, refurbished and now a Vintage Inns family friendly pub with real ale, food and garden
Fox, Green Lane Hanwell
020 8567 4021
Short walk along path leading off towpath just below bottom lock.
Camra award winning pub with selection of real ales, home cooked food, garden with play area