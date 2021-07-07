10 of the best pubs along: Grand Union Canal, Tring to the Thames

Published: 5:56 PM July 7, 2021

Our insiders guide to 10 of the best pubs to be found along your route down the Grand Union from the Tring Summit to the Thames... check out the cruise guide here!

Angler's Retreat Startops End, Marsworth

01442 822250

Just west of Bridge 132.

Cosy one-room local with local real ales, good value food, garden with aviary

Grand Junction Arms, Bulbourne

01442 823433

By Bridge 133.

Family-friendly food oriented pub - daily home made specials, steak night (Mon), curry (Sun) - with real ale and canalside garden

Rising Sun, Berkhamsted

01442 864913

By Lock 55.

Traditional canal pub with multiple small rooms. Selection of real ales and ciders, bar snacks (pies and ploughmans), lockside seating

Rising Sun pub at Berkhamsted - Credit: Martin Ludgate

Three Horseshoes Winkwell

01442 862585

By swingbridge.

Historic pub pre-dating the canal with real ale, canalside patio popular in good weather, food

King's Head, Hunton Bridge

01923 262307

By Bridge 162.

Traditional pub converted from row of cottages, real ale, traditional pub food (including sunday roasts), waterside garden

White Bear, Church Street Rickmansworth

01923 772381

Just south of Bridge 81.

Recently refurbished pub with reputation for home made Indian food, real ale and patio by a backwater of the River Colne

Coy Carp, Harefield

01895 821471

By Bridge 177.

Busy family-friendly food oriented pub, part of Vintage Inns, with real ale (reduction for Camra members) and waterside patio

Coy Carp pub at Harefield - Credit: Martin Ludgate

General Eliott, Uxbridge

01895 237385

Near Bridge 186.

200 year old canal pub recently refurbished with new canalside covered seating. Real ale, food, music / entertainment at weekends

Malt Shovel, Cowley

01895 812797

By Bridge 188.

Listed 19th century pub, refurbished and now a Vintage Inns family friendly pub with real ale, food and garden

Malt Shovel pub at Cowley - Credit: Martin Ludgate

Fox, Green Lane Hanwell

020 8567 4021

Short walk along path leading off towpath just below bottom lock.

Camra award winning pub with selection of real ales, home cooked food, garden with play area