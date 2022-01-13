10 of the best pubs along: Severn and Gloucester & Sharpness canal

Our insiders guide to 10 of the best waterside pubs to be found along the River Severn and the Gloucester & Sharpness canal. Read our cruise guide for the Severn here and the Gloucester & Sharpness canal here

The Hampstall Inn, Astley Burf

01299 822600

1 mile downstream of Lincomb Lock

Former cider house now selling local real ale too, in an isolated riverside hamlet. Riverside terrace, food: pub favourites and grills (not Sun eve).

The Wharf Inn, Holt Fleet

01905 620337

On east bank downstream of Holt Bridge

Quaint riverside pub with real ale, food (inc carvery Fri-Mon) and riverside garden

The Camp House Inn, Grimley

01905 640288

Just below Bevere Lock

Rambling old riverside pub with real ale, reasonably priced pub food, waterside garden

The Anchor, Worcester

01905 351094

By Diglis Basin (2 locks up from river, or walk up towpath from river moorings)

Cosy waterside pub with real ale, garden, bar meals inc pizzas

The Pilot Inn at Hardwicke - Credit: Martin Ludgate

The Swan Hotel, Upton

01684 594948

Below Upton Bridge

Attractive old riverside hotel and pub with real ale, separate restaurant, riverside seating

The Coalhouse Inn, Apperley

01452 780211

18th century pub on former coal wharf, food (steaks recommended - landlord used to be a butcher!) real ale, riverside garden. Closed Mon-Wed Oct-Mar

The Brewhouse and Kitchen, Gloucester

01452 222965

By Llanthony Bridge

One of a new chain brewing real ales on site. Reasonably priced ‘beer matched’ food, waterside outdoor seating

Pilot Inn, Hardwicke

01452 690807

By Sellars Bridge

Family-friendly pub with real ale, affordable food (including daily meal deals), garden overlooking swingbridge

The Three Horseshoes, The Green, Frampton-on-Severn

01452 742100

15 mins south east of Fretherne Bridge and turn right

Traditional village pub with home-cooked food (including freshly baked pies), music (evening jamming sessions popular), real ale and garden

The Tudor Arms, Shepherd's Patch

01453 890306

By Patch Bridge

Large family-run pub with Camra award-winning local real ales plus ciders and perries, restaurant food and outdoor seating

The Tudor Arms at Shepherds Patch - Credit: Martin Ludgate



