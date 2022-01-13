10 of the best pubs along: Severn and Gloucester & Sharpness canal
- Credit: Martin Ludgate
Our insiders guide to 10 of the best waterside pubs to be found along the River Severn and the Gloucester & Sharpness canal. Read our cruise guide for the Severn here and the Gloucester & Sharpness canal here
The Hampstall Inn, Astley Burf
01299 822600
1 mile downstream of Lincomb Lock
Former cider house now selling local real ale too, in an isolated riverside hamlet. Riverside terrace, food: pub favourites and grills (not Sun eve).
The Wharf Inn, Holt Fleet
01905 620337
On east bank downstream of Holt Bridge
Quaint riverside pub with real ale, food (inc carvery Fri-Mon) and riverside garden
The Camp House Inn, Grimley
01905 640288
Just below Bevere Lock
Rambling old riverside pub with real ale, reasonably priced pub food, waterside garden
The Anchor, Worcester
01905 351094
By Diglis Basin (2 locks up from river, or walk up towpath from river moorings)
Cosy waterside pub with real ale, garden, bar meals inc pizzas
The Swan Hotel, Upton
01684 594948
Below Upton Bridge
Attractive old riverside hotel and pub with real ale, separate restaurant, riverside seating
The Coalhouse Inn, Apperley
01452 780211
18th century pub on former coal wharf, food (steaks recommended - landlord used to be a butcher!) real ale, riverside garden. Closed Mon-Wed Oct-Mar
The Brewhouse and Kitchen, Gloucester
01452 222965
By Llanthony Bridge
One of a new chain brewing real ales on site. Reasonably priced ‘beer matched’ food, waterside outdoor seating
Pilot Inn, Hardwicke
01452 690807
By Sellars Bridge
Family-friendly pub with real ale, affordable food (including daily meal deals), garden overlooking swingbridge
The Three Horseshoes, The Green, Frampton-on-Severn
01452 742100
15 mins south east of Fretherne Bridge and turn right
Traditional village pub with home-cooked food (including freshly baked pies), music (evening jamming sessions popular), real ale and garden
The Tudor Arms, Shepherd's Patch
01453 890306
By Patch Bridge
Large family-run pub with Camra award-winning local real ales plus ciders and perries, restaurant food and outdoor seating
