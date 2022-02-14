10 of the best: waterside pubs along Peak Forest & Ashton canals

Our insiders guide to 10 of the best waterside pubs to be found along Peak Forest & Ashton canals. Read our cruise guide for the Peak Forest & Ashton canals here

The Strawberry Duck, Clayton

07931 170307

By Lock 13

Smart, friendly, traditional pub with modern extension, canalside outdoor seating, real ale, live music at weekends

More info

The Boundary, Guide Bridge

0161 612 0754

By Bridge 26

Gastropub with wide range of food but also welcomes those wanting a drink. Real ale, garden

More info

The Cheshire Ring, Manchester Road Hyde

07917 055629

Just east of Bridge 6

Name commemorates the canal circuit. Selection of real ales from local microbreweries, ciders and European beers. Monthly Laurel & Hardy film night. Closed Mon-Thu lunchtimes

More info

The Spread Eagle, Hatherlow, Romiley

0161 494 5723

2 mins west of the aqueduct over Green Lane

Large family friendly pub with good value food and range of real ales

More info

The Navigation, Marple

Just west of Bridge 18

Lively community local with real ale and food

More info

The Samuel Oldknow, Market Street, Marple

07766 301627

5 mins west of Bridge 18 and left

Quirky little pub in converted shop, named after businessman involved in building the canal, good selection of real ales and ciders, snacks (local pies)

More info

The Rock Tavern, Wirksmoor Road, New Mills

01663 746430

5 mins north east from Bridge 28, left into Torvale Road and right

Back street local tucked away on way to Riverside Park. Real ale, garden

More info

Soldier Dick, Buxton Road, Furness Vale

01663 611010

5 mins west of Bridge 31 and right

Comfortable traditional pub with open fire, range of real ales and garden

More info

The Navigation, Bugsworth

01663 732072

By the upper basin

Family friendly traditional multi-room pub, real ale, good value food all day, outdoor seating and play area

More info

The Goyt, Bridge Street, Whaley Bridge

01663 732710

5 mins south from basin along Canal Street and left

Friendly town local with selection of real ales and garden

More info