10 of the best: waterside pubs along Peak Forest & Ashton canals
- Credit: Martin Ludgate
Our insiders guide to 10 of the best waterside pubs to be found along Peak Forest & Ashton canals. Read our cruise guide for the Peak Forest & Ashton canals here
The Strawberry Duck, Clayton
07931 170307
By Lock 13
Smart, friendly, traditional pub with modern extension, canalside outdoor seating, real ale, live music at weekends
More info
The Boundary, Guide Bridge
0161 612 0754
By Bridge 26
Gastropub with wide range of food but also welcomes those wanting a drink. Real ale, garden
More info
The Cheshire Ring, Manchester Road Hyde
07917 055629
Just east of Bridge 6
Name commemorates the canal circuit. Selection of real ales from local microbreweries, ciders and European beers. Monthly Laurel & Hardy film night. Closed Mon-Thu lunchtimes
More info
The Spread Eagle, Hatherlow, Romiley
0161 494 5723
2 mins west of the aqueduct over Green Lane
Large family friendly pub with good value food and range of real ales
More info
The Navigation, Marple
Just west of Bridge 18
Lively community local with real ale and food
More info
The Samuel Oldknow, Market Street, Marple
07766 301627
5 mins west of Bridge 18 and left
Quirky little pub in converted shop, named after businessman involved in building the canal, good selection of real ales and ciders, snacks (local pies)
More info
The Rock Tavern, Wirksmoor Road, New Mills
01663 746430
5 mins north east from Bridge 28, left into Torvale Road and right
Back street local tucked away on way to Riverside Park. Real ale, garden
More info
Soldier Dick, Buxton Road, Furness Vale
01663 611010
5 mins west of Bridge 31 and right
Comfortable traditional pub with open fire, range of real ales and garden
More info
The Navigation, Bugsworth
01663 732072
By the upper basin
Family friendly traditional multi-room pub, real ale, good value food all day, outdoor seating and play area
More info
The Goyt, Bridge Street, Whaley Bridge
01663 732710
5 mins south from basin along Canal Street and left
Friendly town local with selection of real ales and garden
More info