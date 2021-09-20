Moor up for a movie at Barby Moorings outdoor cinema!

Published: 12:15 PM September 20, 2021

Canal boaters can moor up and sit on the bank to watch the open air films - Credit: Barby moorings

Barby Moorings marina held the second of three outdoor movie nights on Saturday 28 August with the feel-good classic Grease, originally released way back in 1978; the next outdoor cinema night is September 25 with Mama Mia here we go again

The bankside of the marina was transformed into a free open-air cinema for customers and their guests, giving a fun night to moorers after the Covid lockdown. Over 40 people attended the first two events. The open-air cinema nights are great fun, family-friendly, and most importantly, safe to attend. The next showing is on September 25, with "Mama Mia here we go again".

The large grass bank adjacent to the workshop at Barby Moorings marina is transformed into an open-air cinema for the events. The 8.3m screen is attached to the workshop wall and the film is projected from the latest digital cinema projector, conveniently mounted in a van at the back of the grass bank. There is a marquee supplying all the traditional cinema food, popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, etc.

The team at Barby have already shown Grease and Mama Mia - Credit: Barby Moorings

NEXT SHOW

When: 25th September

Where: Barby Moorings, on North Oxford Canal, just south of Rugby

What: Outdoor viewing of Mama Mia Hear We Go Again

Bring: Something to sit on, and something to drink!

Contact: 01788 890486

All the customers of Barby Moorings need to do is turn up, bring their own drink, and something to sit on (picnic blanket etc.) and everything else is catered for with a fun evening of cinematic entertainment... plus, it’s free!

Penny and Tony of Barby Moorings: “With the lifting of Covid restrictions we wanted to do something to re-build the strong community spirit we have at Barby Moorings. Open air cinema fits the bill perfectly, plenty of fresh air with the opportunity to catch up with friends, good cinema style food and of course, a feelgood film on the big screen.”

Carol and Alan Nb Sunflower: “We just wanted to say thanks very much for a very enjoyable evening on Saturday.

It was such a nice atmosphere and great food. Thanks again”

Mary and Tony Mault Nb Shianba: “Thanks for a great evening and an extra special thanks to those that did the catering. It was so nice. Chilli Cheesedog with Jalapenos, Mmmm xx”

Barby Moorings is located on the beautiful North Oxford Canal just south of Rugby in the Midlands. The marina has space for just over one hundred boats with both pontoon and unique bankside moorings. All moorings fully serviced with electrical power, water, and wifi. Being in the heart of the central shires canal system there are cruising opportunities to suit all requirements.

Visit: www.barbymoorings.co.uk

Email: info@barbymoorings.co.uk

Tel: 01788 890486



Classic cinema food is available! - Credit: Barby Moorings



