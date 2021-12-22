Fire-damaged lock keepers cottage on Oxford Canal up for sale!

The once-beautiful old lock keepers cottage was almost destroyed by a fire in 2020 - Credit: Archant

A fire-damaged lock keeper's cottage which overlooks the beautiful countryside of the River Cherwell Valley near Twyford Wharf and Banbury is going under the hammer next year, and it could be ideal for canal fans.

Grants Lock Cottage stands by the second deepest lock on the Oxford Canal. The ground floor of the cottage was built in 1794 and the second floor was added in 1914.

The cottage fell victim to an arson attack in July 2020 and everything was destroyed, down to the bare bones of the brickwork. The guide price is £100,000.

The three-bedroom cottage is free-hold, and although the lock and bridge are listed, the cottage itself is not. The plot is 0.04 acres including a small garden, but a rental agreement with New College, Oxford, incorporates a large additional garden to the rear and sides of the property, bringing the total plot to 0.2 acres; there is possibly the potential for the buyer to purchase this additional bit of land.

Find more details and arrange a viewing here