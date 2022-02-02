News Boats Waterways Subscribe
The benefits of purchasing narrowboat insurance

GJW Direct

Published: 10:40 AM February 2, 2022
A narrowboat passing through a lock gate

Narrowboat insurance is a legal requirement in some cases, if you plan to spend time navigating the inland waterways - Credit: GJW Direct

Whether you’re purchasing narrowboat insurance for the first time or are simply looking to switch your insurance company, understanding what you need from your policy is key. 

Content supplied by: GJW Direct

Why do I need narrowboat insurance? 
Whilst boat insurance isn’t a legal requirement in all cases, if you plan to spend time navigating the inland waterways in the UK, it is a legal requirement, alongside a boating license from the Canal & River Trust. Depending on which insurance provider you choose to go with, your policy will provide a range of benefits to ensure that your vessel is protected all year round. 

What cover do I have? 
The type of cover you receive will very much depend on what is included in your policy, however, typical policies often include the following… 

  • Contents cover 
  • Accidental damage 
  • Negligence 
  • Theft 
  • Third-party liability
  • Freezing 
  • Latent defects 
  • Damage through malicious acts What are the benefits of narrowboat insurance?
A moored narrowboat

GJW Direct narrowboat insurance comes with a host of additional benefits - Credit: Alasdair Elmes

What are the benefits of narrowboat insurance?
A GJW Direct insurance policy includes amazing benefits such as a free River Canal Rescue membership and membership to the free digital boat management system, MyBoat. MyBoat gives you access to exclusive offers and discounts from recognised marine brands, including RCR, savvy navvy, Sailing Chandlery and BilgeAway. Other benefits include:

  • Agreed fixed value
  • Protected no claims bonus
  • Medical expenses
  • Marina benefits
  • Third-party liability up to £5,000,000
  • Automatic liveaboard cover

On top of these features, there are now additional marina features* included with your GJW Direct Policy.

If you keep your vessel in a marina, you are entitled to Special Endorsements as part of our Marina Scheme…

  • 10% discount is included in your price if you moor your vessel in a recognised marina
  • Recoup your berthing fees if you cannot occupy your berth due to loss or damage
  • Returning home after an incident; we will pay up to £2000
  • No excess for loss or damage incurred at your home marina if caused by an unknown or untraceable third party
  • Increased legal protection cover up to £100,000
  • Increased medical expenses up to £3000
  • No excess or loss of no claims bonus if loss or damage occurs whilst underway within your home marina
  • In the event of a claim you will have the benefit of a dedicated claims handler
  • We cover the cost of replacement keys if they are lost or stolen

* Subject to restrictions please see policy wording for full details

Get a quote for narrowboat insurance with GJW Direct in minutes. Alternatively, you can buy directly online now.

Get in touch with GJW Direct today for a quote! - Credit: GJW Direct


 

